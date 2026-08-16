Public bus fares to increase from September in Myanmar's Yangon

People get on a Yangon Bus Service (YBS) bus in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 15, 2026. Public bus fares on the Yangon Bus Service (YBS) routes, the main public bus network in Yangon, will increase from Sept. 1 to address rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)
People get on a Yangon Bus Service (YBS) bus in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 15, 2026. Public bus fares on the Yangon Bus Service (YBS) routes, the main public bus network in Yangon, will increase from Sept. 1 to address rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)
People get on a Yangon Bus Service (YBS) bus in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 15, 2026. Public bus fares on the Yangon Bus Service (YBS) routes, the main public bus network in Yangon, will increase from Sept. 1 to address rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Yangon Bus Service (YBS) buses pull into a bus station in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 15, 2026. Public bus fares on the Yangon Bus Service (YBS) routes, the main public bus network in Yangon, will increase from Sept. 1 to address rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)