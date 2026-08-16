Public bus fares to increase from September in Myanmar's Yangon

People get on a Yangon Bus Service (YBS) bus in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 15, 2026. Public bus fares on the Yangon Bus Service (YBS) routes, the main public bus network in Yangon, will increase from Sept. 1 to address rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People get on a Yangon Bus Service (YBS) bus in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 15, 2026. Public bus fares on the Yangon Bus Service (YBS) routes, the main public bus network in Yangon, will increase from Sept. 1 to address rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People get on a Yangon Bus Service (YBS) bus in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 15, 2026. Public bus fares on the Yangon Bus Service (YBS) routes, the main public bus network in Yangon, will increase from Sept. 1 to address rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yangon Bus Service (YBS) buses pull into a bus station in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 15, 2026. Public bus fares on the Yangon Bus Service (YBS) routes, the main public bus network in Yangon, will increase from Sept. 1 to address rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Public bus fares on the Yangon Bus Service (YBS) routes, the main public bus network in Yangon, will increase from Sept. 1 to address rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday.The announcement was made by the Yangon Region Transport Supervisory Committee (YRTC) at a press conference on Friday.Under the new fare structure, the current fare of 200 kyats (about 0.09 U.S. dollars) for downtown routes will increase to 300 kyats, while the current fare of 400 kyats for suburban and outlying routes will rise to 600 kyats, the report said, citing the YRTC.The YRTC said the fare increase was necessary due to rising costs of vehicle spare parts and maintenance, which have created an imbalance between operators' income and expenses.The YRTC said it would continue efforts to increase the number of buses in service to meet growing passenger demand and reduce congestion.