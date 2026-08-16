Aftermath of earthquake in Pereira, Colombia

People talk at a temporary settlement at a park after an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia on Aug. 14, 2026. A 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolted western Colombia on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man pulls a hand trolley loaded with cardboard boxes after an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia on Aug. 14, 2026. A 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolted western Colombia on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2026 shows a car damaged in an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia. A 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolted western Colombia on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2026 shows vehicles and buildings damaged in an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia. A 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolted western Colombia on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)