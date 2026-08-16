Rare heavy downpours trigger flash floods, urban waterlogging across Jerusalem

Rescuers try to help a stranded car out of a flooded road in Jerusalem, Aug. 15, 2026. Rare heavy downpours trigger mountain flash floods and urban waterlogging across Jerusalem on Saturday. The region is currently in midsummer, a period typically marked by extreme drought and almost zero precipitation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2026 shows a flooded road section in Jerusalem. Rare heavy downpours trigger mountain flash floods and urban waterlogging across Jerusalem on Saturday. The region is currently in midsummer, a period typically marked by extreme drought and almost zero precipitation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2026 shows a flooded road section in Jerusalem. Rare heavy downpours trigger mountain flash floods and urban waterlogging across Jerusalem on Saturday. The region is currently in midsummer, a period typically marked by extreme drought and almost zero precipitation. (Photo: Xinhua)

A rainbow appears over Jerusalem after heavy downpours, Aug. 15, 2026. Rare heavy downpours trigger mountain flash floods and urban waterlogging across Jerusalem on Saturday. The region is currently in midsummer, a period typically marked by extreme drought and almost zero precipitation. (Photo: Xinhua)