Sea turtles return to sea amid Singapore's conservation efforts

A sea turtle crawls toward the sea after being released on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sea turtles swim toward the sea after being released on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members take sea turtles out of a nest on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member measures a sea turtle before releasing it on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)