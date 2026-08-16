PHOTO / WORLD
Sea turtles return to sea amid Singapore's conservation efforts
By Xinhua Published: Aug 16, 2026 10:02 AM
A sea turtle crawls toward the sea after being released on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sea turtle crawls toward the sea after being released on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)


Sea turtles swim toward the sea after being released on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sea turtles swim toward the sea after being released on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)



Staff members take sea turtles out of a nest on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members take sea turtles out of a nest on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)



A staff member measures a sea turtle before releasing it on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member measures a sea turtle before releasing it on Small Sister's Island in Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026. Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) launched a sea turtle conservation program in 2016 and has since implemented a range of conservation measures. (Photo: Xinhua)