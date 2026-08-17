PHOTO / CHINA
Nadam fair opens in Hinggan League, N China's Inner Mongolia
By Xinhua Published: Aug 17, 2026 08:26 AM
People perform equestrian skills at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Jalaid Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2026. The Nadam fair opened here on Sunday, featuring equestrian performances, songs and dances, instrumental music and traditional folk performances. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

People perform equestrian skills at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Jalaid Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2026. The Nadam fair opened here on Sunday, featuring equestrian performances, songs and dances, instrumental music and traditional folk performances. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)


People perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Jalaid Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2026. The Nadam fair opened here on Sunday, featuring equestrian performances, songs and dances, instrumental music and traditional folk performances. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

People perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Jalaid Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2026. The Nadam fair opened here on Sunday, featuring equestrian performances, songs and dances, instrumental music and traditional folk performances. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)



People perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Jalaid Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2026. The Nadam fair opened here on Sunday, featuring equestrian performances, songs and dances, instrumental music and traditional folk performances. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

People perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Jalaid Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2026. The Nadam fair opened here on Sunday, featuring equestrian performances, songs and dances, instrumental music and traditional folk performances. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)