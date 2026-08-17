Nadam fair opens in Hinggan League, N China's Inner Mongolia

People perform equestrian skills at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Jalaid Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2026. The Nadam fair opened here on Sunday, featuring equestrian performances, songs and dances, instrumental music and traditional folk performances. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

People perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Jalaid Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2026. The Nadam fair opened here on Sunday, featuring equestrian performances, songs and dances, instrumental music and traditional folk performances. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

People perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Jalaid Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2026. The Nadam fair opened here on Sunday, featuring equestrian performances, songs and dances, instrumental music and traditional folk performances. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)