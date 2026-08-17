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Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro attends his first presidential campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro
By Xinhua Published: Aug 17, 2026 08:26 AM
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (front C), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends his first presidential campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (front C), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends his first presidential campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)


Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (front R), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends his first presidential campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (front R), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends his first presidential campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)



Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (front R), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends his first presidential campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (front R), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends his first presidential campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)