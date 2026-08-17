Aerial view of China's Huangyan Dao

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. Huangyan Dao, located in China's Zhongsha Qundao, features a unique coral reef ecosystem and special geological structures. It is home to numerous rare and endangered species, making it an area of high biodiversity and species rarity. Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. In September 2025, China formally approved to establish the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve. The China Coast Guard has carried out regular patrols and law enforcement to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and ecological environment in the waters of the reserve. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows the coral reef flat and shoals in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. Huangyan Dao, located in China's Zhongsha Qundao, features a unique coral reef ecosystem and special geological structures. It is home to numerous rare and endangered species, making it an area of high biodiversity and species rarity. Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. In September 2025, China formally approved to establish the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve. The China Coast Guard has carried out regular patrols and law enforcement to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and ecological environment in the waters of the reserve. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2026 shows the shoals in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. Huangyan Dao, located in China's Zhongsha Qundao, features a unique coral reef ecosystem and special geological structures. It is home to numerous rare and endangered species, making it an area of high biodiversity and species rarity. Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. In September 2025, China formally approved to establish the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve. The China Coast Guard has carried out regular patrols and law enforcement to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and ecological environment in the waters of the reserve. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows the coral reef flat in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. Huangyan Dao, located in China's Zhongsha Qundao, features a unique coral reef ecosystem and special geological structures. It is home to numerous rare and endangered species, making it an area of high biodiversity and species rarity. Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. In September 2025, China formally approved to establish the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve. The China Coast Guard has carried out regular patrols and law enforcement to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and ecological environment in the waters of the reserve. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows the China Coast Guard vessels Hailing (L) and Daji patrolling in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. Huangyan Dao, located in China's Zhongsha Qundao, features a unique coral reef ecosystem and special geological structures. It is home to numerous rare and endangered species, making it an area of high biodiversity and species rarity. Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. In September 2025, China formally approved to establish the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve. The China Coast Guard has carried out regular patrols and law enforcement to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and ecological environment in the waters of the reserve. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)