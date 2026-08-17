People make preparations for chili sauce in Yongfeng Subdistrict, China's Hunan

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 shows staff members operating at an airing field for chili sauce in Yongfeng Subdistrict of Shuangfeng County, Loudi City of central China's Hunan Province. As one of China's protected geographical indication products, chili sauce made in Yongfeng Subdistrict boasts a history of several centuries. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

Staff members operate at an airing field for chili sauce in Yongfeng Subdistrict of Shuangfeng County, Loudi City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 16, 2026. As one of China's protected geographical indication products, chili sauce made in Yongfeng Subdistrict boasts a history of several centuries. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 shows a staff member operating at an airing field for chili sauce in Yongfeng Subdistrict of Shuangfeng County, Loudi City of central China's Hunan Province. As one of China's protected geographical indication products, chili sauce made in Yongfeng Subdistrict boasts a history of several centuries. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

Staff members air chili sauce ingredients at an airing field for chili sauce in Yongfeng Subdistrict of Shuangfeng County, Loudi City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 16, 2026. As one of China's protected geographical indication products, chili sauce made in Yongfeng Subdistrict boasts a history of several centuries. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)