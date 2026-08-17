Fishing season of South China Sea kicks off

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 shows fishing boats departing for fishing in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The fishing season of the South China Sea kicked off at noon on Sunday after this summer's three-and-a-half-month fishing ban. (Photo by He Jiahai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 shows fishing boats departing for fishing from Tanmen port in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. The fishing season of the South China Sea kicked off at noon on Sunday after this summer's three-and-a-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 shows fishing boats departing for fishing from Tanmen port in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. The fishing season of the South China Sea kicked off at noon on Sunday after this summer's three-and-a-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)