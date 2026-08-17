Pic story of patrol team in Altun Mountain National Nature Reserve

Rangers search for suspicious vehicle tracks indicating illegal entry in the Altun Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 9, 2026. Averaging 4,500 meters in elevation, the Altun Mountain National Nature Reserve, a 45,000-square-kilometer haven situated in the southeastern corner of Xinjiang, is subject to harsh environmental conditions. In early August, a patrol team comprising nature reserve staff, local township officials and police officers ventured into this remote plateau wilderness for a monthly routine patrol. Bumping along a dry river valley winding through the mountains, the team members checked for suspicious signs, observed wildlife, and maintained management station facilities. They conducted routine inspections within the reserve supported by advanced technological equipment, including high-altitude surveillance cameras, infrared cameras and drones. Their main mission was to curb illegal activities to ensure protection of one of China's most remote and ecologically vital sanctuaries. At nearly 4,800 meters above sea level, almost every member of the team suffered from altitude sickness like headaches and insomnia, but their firm conviction to protect this reserve gave them strength to overcome challenges and carry on with their work. Established in 1983, the reserve is managed by a team of about 70 people. Over the past 40 years, generation after generation of patrollers have devoted themselves to protecting this land with stark contrasts and rich biodiversity. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows a ranger observing on a watchtower near a management station within the Altun Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Rangers repair a mountain road in the Altun Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)