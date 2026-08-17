Actors of Gaojia Opera, a traditional Chinese opera genre, perform in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 15, 2026. The 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" kicked off here on Saturday night, once again bringing Chinese and Western cultures together through the performing arts. The series is jointly hosted by the China Opera Research Society and the Vienna-based International Culture Cooperations. Throughout 2026, it will present performances featuring a variety of traditional Chinese opera genres, including Gaojia Opera, Peking Opera, Huangmei Opera and Hui Opera. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors of Gaojia Opera, a traditional Chinese opera genre, perform in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 15, 2026. The 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" kicked off here on Saturday night, once again bringing Chinese and Western cultures together through the performing arts. The series is jointly hosted by the China Opera Research Society and the Vienna-based International Culture Cooperations. Throughout 2026, it will present performances featuring a variety of traditional Chinese opera genres, including Gaojia Opera, Peking Opera, Huangmei Opera and Hui Opera. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors of Gaojia Opera, a traditional Chinese opera genre, perform in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 15, 2026. The 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" kicked off here on Saturday night, once again bringing Chinese and Western cultures together through the performing arts. The series is jointly hosted by the China Opera Research Society and the Vienna-based International Culture Cooperations. Throughout 2026, it will present performances featuring a variety of traditional Chinese opera genres, including Gaojia Opera, Peking Opera, Huangmei Opera and Hui Opera. (Xinhua/He Canling)