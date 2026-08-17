Water level of Danube River approaches record-low due to severe drought

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 in Belgrade, Serbia, shows tree trunks exposed in the Danube River as the river's water level approached record-low by severe drought. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

People rest on the bank of the Danube River in Belgrade, Serbia, on Aug. 16, 2026. Riverbed was exposed as the water level of the Danube River approached record-low by severe drought. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

People take a stroll on the bank of the Danube River in Belgrade, Serbia, on Aug. 16, 2026. Riverbed was exposed as the water level of the Danube River approached record-low by severe drought. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

People cool off in the Danube River in Belgrade, Serbia, on Aug. 16, 2026. Riverbed was exposed as the water level of the Danube River approached record-low by severe drought. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)