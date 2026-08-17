18th World Air Sports Federation European Paragliding Championships held in North Macedonia

Participants compete during the 18th World Air Sports Federation (FAI) European Paragliding Championships in Krushevo, North Macedonia, Aug.16, 2026. The event is taking place from Aug. 8 to 19, bringing together 130 of Europe's top pilots. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Participants compete during the 18th World Air Sports Federation (FAI) European Paragliding Championships in Krushevo, North Macedonia, Aug.16, 2026. The event is taking place from Aug. 8 to 19, bringing together 130 of Europe's top pilots. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Participants compete during the 18th World Air Sports Federation (FAI) European Paragliding Championships in Krushevo, North Macedonia, Aug.16, 2026. The event is taking place from Aug. 8 to 19, bringing together 130 of Europe's top pilots. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Participants compete during the 18th World Air Sports Federation (FAI) European Paragliding Championships in Krushevo, North Macedonia, Aug.16, 2026. The event is taking place from Aug. 8 to 19, bringing together 130 of Europe's top pilots. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)