Syrian Airlines resumes Damascus-Moscow flights after 18-month suspension

Syrian Airlines crew members pose for a photo during a ceremony marking the resumption of direct flights between Damascus and Moscow at Damascus International Airport in Damascus, Syria, Aug. 16, 2026. Syrian Airlines resumed regular direct flights between Damascus and Moscow on Sunday after a suspension of more than 18 months. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrian Airlines resumed regular direct flights between Damascus and Moscow on Sunday after a suspension of more than 18 months.A Syrian Airlines flight returning from Moscow landed at Damascus International Airport in the afternoon, marking the first round trip between the two capitals since regular services were suspended in December 2024.Sameh Orabi, assistant head of Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation, said the restored service would particularly benefit the Syrian community in Russia, adding that the Moscow route is part of broader efforts by Syrian Airlines to expand its network.Zaur Guseinov, charge d'affaires of the Russian Embassy in Damascus, said the resumption of direct flights was a significant development that could help strengthen bilateral cooperation.Guseinov noted regular flights would open new opportunities for exchanges of delegations and closer contacts among representatives of the business, scientific and cultural sectors.Passenger Mahmoud Mustafa Niq, who arrived on Sunday's flight from Moscow, said he booked his ticket as soon as he learned that Syrian Airlines was resuming the service."The difficulties have been greatly reduced. I no longer have to struggle moving from one place to another, from one airport to another, and waiting there," he said, expressing hope that Syrian Airlines would restore connections with more destinations around the world.The restoration of the Moscow route comes as Damascus and Moscow reshape bilateral relations following political changes in Syria in 2024, with both sides seeking to maintain cooperation across a range of fields.