People wade through floodwater in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Aug. 17, 2026. The Philippine government has suspended in-person classes in Metro Manila and 12 other provinces as heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon continue to batter the country, local media reported on Monday. The extreme rainfall has triggered severe flooding and landslides across the nation. The well-known flood-control corruption scandal has left key infrastructure unfinished or poorly maintained, further straining the country's disaster response, local media reported. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

The Philippine government has suspended in-person classes in Metro Manila and 12 other provinces as heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon continue to batter the country, local media reported on Monday.According to Memorandum Circular No. 127 issued by the presidential office on Monday, schools and government agencies in affected areas were directed to adopt alternative work arrangements, except for frontline services such as health, disaster response and other essential functions.At least 50 cities and towns have declared a state of calamity, with Pampanga and Cavite placing all their municipalities under the status, according to the Office of Civil Defense.The extreme rainfall has triggered severe flooding and landslides across the nation. The well-known flood-control corruption scandal has left key infrastructure unfinished or poorly maintained, further straining the country's disaster response, local media reported.

People ride a motorcycle through floodwater in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Aug. 17, 2026. The Philippine government has suspended in-person classes in Metro Manila and 12 other provinces as heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon continue to batter the country, local media reported on Monday. The extreme rainfall has triggered severe flooding and landslides across the nation. The well-known flood-control corruption scandal has left key infrastructure unfinished or poorly maintained, further straining the country's disaster response, local media reported. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A man wades through floodwater in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Aug. 17, 2026. The Philippine government has suspended in-person classes in Metro Manila and 12 other provinces as heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon continue to batter the country, local media reported on Monday. The extreme rainfall has triggered severe flooding and landslides across the nation. The well-known flood-control corruption scandal has left key infrastructure unfinished or poorly maintained, further straining the country's disaster response, local media reported. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)