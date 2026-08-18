Philippines suspends classes in Manila, 12 provinces amid extreme weather

People wade through floodwater in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Aug. 17, 2026. The Philippine government has suspended in-person classes in Metro Manila and 12 other provinces as heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon continue to batter the country, local media reported on Monday. The extreme rainfall has triggered severe flooding and landslides across the nation. The well-known flood-control corruption scandal has left key infrastructure unfinished or poorly maintained, further straining the country's disaster response, local media reported. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)The Philippine government has suspended in-person classes in Metro Manila and 12 other provinces as heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon continue to batter the country, local media reported on Monday.
People ride a motorcycle through floodwater in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Aug. 17, 2026. The Philippine government has suspended in-person classes in Metro Manila and 12 other provinces as heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon continue to batter the country, local media reported on Monday. The extreme rainfall has triggered severe flooding and landslides across the nation. The well-known flood-control corruption scandal has left key infrastructure unfinished or poorly maintained, further straining the country's disaster response, local media reported. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
A man wades through floodwater in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Aug. 17, 2026. The Philippine government has suspended in-person classes in Metro Manila and 12 other provinces as heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon continue to batter the country, local media reported on Monday. The extreme rainfall has triggered severe flooding and landslides across the nation. The well-known flood-control corruption scandal has left key infrastructure unfinished or poorly maintained, further straining the country's disaster response, local media reported. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)