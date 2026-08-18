Indonesia celebrates 81st founding anniversary

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attends a celebration event of the 81st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

This photo taken on Aug. 17, 2026 shows a celebration event of the 81st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

This photo taken on Aug. 17, 2026 shows a celebration event of the 81st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Aircraft of Indonesia Air Force perform during a celebration event of the 81st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)