China's Yantai Port sees surging general cargo shipments to Africa

A drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 shows China-produced trucks bound for Ghana being loaded onto a ship at Yantai Port in east China's Shandong Province. Yantai Port's general cargo shipment volume to Africa has exceeded 6 million tonnes since the beginning of this year, a year-on-year increase of 66.1 percent. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 shows a vessel carrying China-produced vehicles bound for Ghana departing from Yantai Port in east China's Shandong Province. Yantai Port's general cargo shipment volume to Africa has exceeded 6 million tonnes since the beginning of this year, a year-on-year increase of 66.1 percent. (Photo by Zhang Chao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 shows China-produced trucks bound for Ghana being loaded onto a vessel at Yantai Port in east China's Shandong Province. Yantai Port's general cargo shipment volume to Africa has exceeded 6 million tonnes since the beginning of this year, a year-on-year increase of 66.1 percent. (Photo by Zhang Chao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2026 shows China-produced trucks bound for Ghana being loaded onto a vessel at Yantai Port in east China's Shandong Province. Yantai Port's general cargo shipment volume to Africa has exceeded 6 million tonnes since the beginning of this year, a year-on-year increase of 66.1 percent. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)