People attend celebration of Nag Panchami in Lalitpur, Nepal

Devotees perform rituals during a celebration of Nag Panchami, a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 17, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People attend the celebration of Nag Panchami, a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, on Nagdaha Lake in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 17, 2026. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

People attend the celebration of Nag Panchami, a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, on Nagdaha Lake in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 17, 2026. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

People in traditional attire perform during a celebration of Nag Panchami, a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 17, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)