52nd anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations marked in Rio de Janeiro

A musician plays the saxophone during a concert marking the 52nd anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations at the Forte de Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. The concert was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Brazilian singer sings a Chinese song during a concert marking the 52nd anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations at the Forte de Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. The concert was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Brazilian singer sings a Chinese song during a concert marking the 52nd anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations at the Forte de Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. The concert was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian soprano Marilia Vargas (C) sings a Chinese song during a concert marking the 52nd anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations at the Forte de Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2026. The concert was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)