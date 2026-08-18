In pics: fields beneath stars in NE China's Heilongjiang

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2026 shows green beans under starry sky in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2026 shows bird cherries under starry sky in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2026 shows a sunflower under starry sky at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2026 shows chilly peppers under starry sky in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)