Trump's approval rating falls to low point of 33 pct: poll

U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 1, 2026. (Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua)

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 33 percent, the lowest level of his presidency, amid public concerns over the U.S. war against Iran, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded Monday.Just 33 percent of respondents in the four-day survey said they approved of Trump's performance in the White House, while 64 percent disapproved, the poll showed.It noted that Trump's approval rating, down from 35 percent in a poll that closed earlier this month and lower than at any point in his current term, "has now tied the lowest level of his prior term reached in December 2017."The latest poll was released as a 60-day negotiation period under a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding was set to expire Monday, with no progress toward a broader peace agreement between the two sides.Trump has sought to ease public concerns over high gas prices in recent remarks. At a political rally in Garden City, New York on Friday, Trump said that paying "a tiny little bit more for your gasoline" is worth the cost of ensuring "a very evil country" cannot have a nuclear weapon.Meanwhile, a Financial Times poll released Sunday showed that 53 percent of U.S. voters said they had become worse off under Trump, amid growing discontent over his handling of the economy and cost of living."Inflation is outstripping wage gains and people are having difficulty paying their bills. Many feel they are falling behind and not able to keep up with the cost of food, gas, and healthcare," Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Darrell West told Xinhua.