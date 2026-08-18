'Niu Lai' sees box office turnaround as growing online attention grabs moviegoers

Photo: Screenshot from website

The little known Chinese animated film Niu Lai has staged an unexpected box office comeback after its rough production and unconventional storyline turned it into an online sensation, spawning a wave of memes and parody videos while also drawing attention from A-share investors.The government of Dongguan city, South China's Guangdong Province, has become the latest to join the online trend surrounding the animated film Niu Lai, releasing a parody video to promote the city's roast goose as the previously little-known movie gains popularity on Chinese social media.The Dongguan government's information office on Monday released a 23-second promotional video clip on the "Dongguan Fabu" account on Sina Weibo.Parts of the video resemble a scene from Niu Lai in which the protagonist calls out for his mother. In Dongguan's version, the protagonist is replaced by a goose named "E Lai." The video then shows the message "Come to Dongguan for roast goose," followed by shots of roast goose rice noodles available in the city.Dongguan's video came as Niu Lai saw a sharp turnaround at the box office. The animated film, which hit Chinese cinemas on August 5, initially attracted little attention. Nine days after its release, the film had earned just 7,169 yuan ($1,000) at the box office, with daily attendance at one point numbering only a dozen moviegoers, according to media reports.However, the situation changed over the weekend as the film's unusually low box office figures began attracting attention online. Many internet users took notice of its rough animation and its two-person creative team, which became part of the online discussion surrounding the film.Several topics related to Niu Lai subsequently appeared on Chinese social media trending lists. Some users said its modeling and visuals resembled the work of a beginner learning 3D animation, while its unconventional plot and production background also attracted attention.The company behind the film, Dalian Jingyuan Culture Film and Television Media Co, was previously a home decoration company with registered capital of 100,000 yuan. It changed its name in July 2021 as it moved into the film and television business, according to media reports.The growing online attention was soon followed by rising ticket sales. As of press time on Tuesday, Niu Lai had grossed 20.004 million yuan, according to data from the China Film Data Information Network.The film's popularity has led to a wave of user generated content. Internet users and AI practitioners have recreated clips from the film and produced parodies with titles such as Ma Lai, Gou Lai, Xiong Lai and Lü Lai. One parody combined elements of Niu Lai with The Odyssey to create a mashup called Ao Niu, which received tens of thousands of likes.The trend has extended beyond cinemas and social media to China's stock market. In early trading on Monday, several A-share companies whose Chinese names contain the character "niu," meaning cattle or ox, gained ground amid growing online discussion of the film.The rapid rise of Niu Lai shows how online attention can affect the commercial performance and public exposure of cultural products. A film that initially attracted only a small audience has, within days, become a widely discussed online phenomenon, with its popularity spreading from cinemas and social media to tourism promotion and stock trading.Global Times