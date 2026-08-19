Renovation of Zunyi Meeting site progresses steadily in Guizhou

A worker renovates the site of the Zunyi Meeting in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 17, 2026. Renovation of the site of the Zunyi Meeting goes smoothly and will soon be completed. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

People walk past the entrance to the site of the Zunyi Meeting under renovation in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 17, 2026. Renovation of the site of the Zunyi Meeting goes smoothly and will soon be completed. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker renovates the site of the Zunyi Meeting in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 17, 2026. Renovation of the site of the Zunyi Meeting goes smoothly and will soon be completed. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on Aug. 17, 2026 shows the site of the Zunyi Meeting in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Renovation of the site of the Zunyi Meeting goes smoothly and will soon be completed. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)