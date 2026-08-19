Tour along Yellow River becomes popular choice for summer travelers

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows a view of the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall on the border of north China's Shanxi Province and northwest China's Shaanxi Province. With the completion and operation of transport infrastructure, such as the Yanhuang Highway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and the Yellow River No.1 Tourist Highway in north China's Shanxi Province, tour along the Yellow River has become a popular choice for many travelers in summer. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows tourists visiting a scenic area of the Yellow River on the border of north China's Shanxi Province and northwest China's Shaanxi Province. With the completion and operation of transport infrastructure, such as the Yanhuang Highway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and the Yellow River No.1 Tourist Highway in north China's Shanxi Province, tour along the Yellow River has become a popular choice for many travelers in summer. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows tourists visiting a scenic area along the Yellow River in north China's Shanxi Province. With the completion and operation of transport infrastructure, such as the Yanhuang Highway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and the Yellow River No.1 Tourist Highway in north China's Shanxi Province, tour along the Yellow River has become a popular choice for many travelers in summer. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows a view of the Yanhuang Highway along the Yellow River in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. With the completion and operation of transport infrastructure, such as the Yanhuang Highway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and the Yellow River No.1 Tourist Highway in north China's Shanxi Province, tour along the Yellow River has become a popular choice for many travelers in summer. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)