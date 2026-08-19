Drought hits London, Britain

Dried and cracked bed of the Hollow Pond is pictured in London, Britain, on Aug. 18, 2026. In Britain, extreme dryness becomes a defining feature of the summer. Provisional data from the Met Office showed that England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, while nearly three-quarters of England was officially under drought conditions by Aug. 10. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Dry garden outside the Tower of London, turned yellow-brown due to dryness, is pictured in London, Britain, on Aug. 18, 2026. In Britain, extreme dryness becomes a defining feature of the summer. Provisional data from the Met Office showed that England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, while nearly three-quarters of England was officially under drought conditions by Aug. 10. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A man takes photos of the dry garden outside the Tower of London, turned yellow-brown due to dryness, in London, Britain, on Aug. 18, 2026. In Britain, extreme dryness becomes a defining feature of the summer. Provisional data from the Met Office showed that England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, while nearly three-quarters of England was officially under drought conditions by Aug. 10. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Dried and cracked bed of the Hollow Pond is pictured in London, Britain, on Aug. 18, 2026. In Britain, extreme dryness becomes a defining feature of the summer. Provisional data from the Met Office showed that England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, while nearly three-quarters of England was officially under drought conditions by Aug. 10. (Xinhua/Li Ying)