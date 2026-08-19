Tourists visit whale fossil remains at Wadi Al-Hitan in Fayoum, western Egypt

A tourist takes photos of whale fossil remains at Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Whale Valley, in Fayoum, western Egypt, on Aug. 18, 2026. Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Whale Valley, located in the western desert of Egypt, contains invaluable fossil remains of the earliest, and now extinct, suborder of whales, Archaeoceti. It was listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2005. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists visit whale fossil remains at Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Whale Valley, in Fayoum, western Egypt, on Aug. 18, 2026. Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Whale Valley, located in the western desert of Egypt, contains invaluable fossil remains of the earliest, and now extinct, suborder of whales, Archaeoceti. It was listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2005. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists visit whale fossil remains at Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Whale Valley, in Fayoum, western Egypt, on Aug. 18, 2026. Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Whale Valley, located in the western desert of Egypt, contains invaluable fossil remains of the earliest, and now extinct, suborder of whales, Archaeoceti. It was listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2005. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2026 shows whale fossil remains at Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Whale Valley, in Fayoum, western Egypt. Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Whale Valley, located in the western desert of Egypt, contains invaluable fossil remains of the earliest, and now extinct, suborder of whales, Archaeoceti. It was listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2005. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)