7th ethnic minority art festival kicks off in Beijing

An actor performs during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Actors perform a play during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Actors perform a play during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Actors perform a play during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)