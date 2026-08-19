PHOTO / CHINA
7th ethnic minority art festival kicks off in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: Aug 19, 2026 10:52 AM
An actor performs during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

An actor performs during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)


Actors perform a play during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Actors perform a play during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)



Actors perform a play during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Actors perform a play during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)



Actors perform a play during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Actors perform a play during the seventh ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2026. The festival is held in Beijing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Han Xu)