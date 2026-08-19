Visitors attend flower exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel

Visitors attend a flower exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 18, 2026. Around 50 Israeli floral designers spent weeks using millions of flowers to create a vibrant floral wonderland. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Visitors attend a flower exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 18, 2026. Around 50 Israeli floral designers spent weeks using millions of flowers to create a vibrant floral wonderland. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Visitors attend a flower exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 18, 2026. Around 50 Israeli floral designers spent weeks using millions of flowers to create a vibrant floral wonderland. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Visitors attend a flower exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 18, 2026. Around 50 Israeli floral designers spent weeks using millions of flowers to create a vibrant floral wonderland. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)