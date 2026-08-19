China's Jiayuguan and Jordan's Petra strengthen the friendly ties

Tourists visit the Treasury in the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, July 23, 2026. Jiayuguan, the westernmost point of China's Ming Dynasty Great Wall, and the ancient city of Petra in Jordan are both landmarks boasting rich cultural heritage. In 2017, they established a twinhood relationship, built on the fact that both are UNESCO-listed World Heritage sites, distinguished by their unique and creative architecture in harmony with the natural environment. In 2025, the Chinese city of Jiayuguan and the Jordanian city of Petra signed an agreement on cooperation in culture and tourism at the archaeological site of Petra, seeking to strengthen the friendly ties between the two historical sites. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows a section of the Great Wall in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Jiayuguan, the westernmost point of China's Ming Dynasty Great Wall, and the ancient city of Petra in Jordan are both landmarks boasting rich cultural heritage. In 2017, they established a twinhood relationship, built on the fact that both are UNESCO-listed World Heritage sites, distinguished by their unique and creative architecture in harmony with the natural environment. In 2025, the Chinese city of Jiayuguan and the Jordanian city of Petra signed an agreement on cooperation in culture and tourism at the archaeological site of Petra, seeking to strengthen the friendly ties between the two historical sites. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on July 23, 2026 shows a scene at the Treasury in the ancient city of Petra, Jordan. Jiayuguan, the westernmost point of China's Ming Dynasty Great Wall, and the ancient city of Petra in Jordan are both landmarks boasting rich cultural heritage. In 2017, they established a twinhood relationship, built on the fact that both are UNESCO-listed World Heritage sites, distinguished by their unique and creative architecture in harmony with the natural environment. In 2025, the Chinese city of Jiayuguan and the Jordanian city of Petra signed an agreement on cooperation in culture and tourism at the archaeological site of Petra, seeking to strengthen the friendly ties between the two historical sites. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A technician from the cultural heritage monitoring center of the Jiayuguan Great Wall cultural research institute works inside the Jiayu Pass in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 6, 2026. Jiayuguan, the westernmost point of China's Ming Dynasty Great Wall, and the ancient city of Petra in Jordan are both landmarks boasting rich cultural heritage. In 2017, they established a twinhood relationship, built on the fact that both are UNESCO-listed World Heritage sites, distinguished by their unique and creative architecture in harmony with the natural environment. In 2025, the Chinese city of Jiayuguan and the Jordanian city of Petra signed an agreement on cooperation in culture and tourism at the archaeological site of Petra, seeking to strengthen the friendly ties between the two historical sites. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)