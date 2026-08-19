Chongwu ancient ferry terminal draws visitors in Fujian

People visit the Chongwu ancient ferry terminal scenic area in Hui'an County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 17, 2026. The Chongwu ancient ferry terminal covers an area of 33 mu (about 2.2 hectares) in Hui'an County of southeast China's Fujian Province. In 2024, local authorities transformed it from an idle terminal into a coastal vacation destination that integrates art galleries, a pier runway, trendy restaurants, and family playgrounds. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People pose for photos at the Chongwu ancient ferry terminal scenic area in Hui'an County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 17, 2026. The Chongwu ancient ferry terminal covers an area of 33 mu (about 2.2 hectares) in Hui'an County of southeast China's Fujian Province. In 2024, local authorities transformed it from an idle terminal into a coastal vacation destination that integrates art galleries, a pier runway, trendy restaurants, and family playgrounds. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People enjoy themselves inside an art space, which is transformed from an idle warehouse, at the Chongwu ancient ferry terminal scenic area in Hui'an County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 17, 2026. The Chongwu ancient ferry terminal covers an area of 33 mu (about 2.2 hectares) in Hui'an County of southeast China's Fujian Province. In 2024, local authorities transformed it from an idle terminal into a coastal vacation destination that integrates art galleries, a pier runway, trendy restaurants, and family playgrounds. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People enjoy a night view at the Chongwu ancient ferry terminal scenic area in Hui'an County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 17, 2026. The Chongwu ancient ferry terminal covers an area of 33 mu (about 2.2 hectares) in Hui'an County of southeast China's Fujian Province. In 2024, local authorities transformed it from an idle terminal into a coastal vacation destination that integrates art galleries, a pier runway, trendy restaurants, and family playgrounds. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)