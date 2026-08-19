GraphicAnalysis: Robots in the spotlight: major events highlight surge in China's robotics industry

Robots in the Spotlight: major events highlight surge in China's robotics industry Infographic: GT
From bolstering important industries like integrated circuits and low-altitude economy to advancing future sectors like quantum technology, 6G ...
Last year’s Spring Festival Gala left an indelible impression: the fluid, captivating dance of Unitree’s quadruped robots. In ...
In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), open-source technology and open industry have become key engines of innovation. ...