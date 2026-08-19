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GraphicAnalysis: Robots in the spotlight: major events highlight surge in China's robotics industry
By Global Times Published: Aug 19, 2026 09:16 PM
Robots in the Spotlight: major events highlight surge in China's robotics industry Infographic: GT

Robots in the Spotlight: major events highlight surge in China's robotics industry Infographic: GT






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