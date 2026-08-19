Qixi-themed temple fair opens at Yuyuan Bazaar to offer lovebirds and tourists with romantic festive experience

As Qixi, China's traditional Valentine's Day, falls on Wednesday, the Yuyuan Bazaar, also called Yuyuan Garden Market, which is outside the famous YuyuanGarden and right in the heart of old Shanghai city, opens a Qixi-themed temple fair. Intangible cultural heritage market, interactive check-in activities and traditional Chinese-style performances are available for lovebirds and tourists to celebrate the traditional festival with romantic experience.

