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Qixi-themed temple fair opens at Yuyuan Bazaar to offer lovebirds and tourists with romantic festive experience
By Lu Ting Published: Aug 19, 2026 09:33 PM
As Qixi, China's traditional Valentine's Day, falls on Wednesday, the Yuyuan Bazaar, also called Yuyuan Garden Market, which is outside the famous YuyuanGarden and right in the heart of old Shanghai city, opens a Qixi-themed temple fair. Intangible cultural heritage market, interactive check-in activities and traditional Chinese-style performances are available for lovebirds and tourists to celebrate the traditional festival with romantic experience. 
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