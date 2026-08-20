China-US basketball exchange brings young players together on and off court

Chinese and American college students pose for a group photo at Tsinghua University's sports complex in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2026. (Xinhua)

As the buzzer sounded, bench players sprinted onto the court, joining their Chinese and American teammates in a huddle, bumping fists and cheering, as they celebrated a hard-earned victory.On the basketball court, young players from the two countries came together as teammates, rather than competitors.The basketball games, held at Tsinghua University's sports complex in Beijing over the weekend, featured 16 U.S. players teaming up with their Chinese peers in separate men's and women's games, with players from both countries mixed on each team.The games were a highlight of the 2026 Sino-U.S. Summer College Basketball & Youth Exchange, a six-day program that brought together U.S. students from universities including Stanford University, Harvard University and Yale University.Co-hosted by China Center for International People-to-People Exchange (CCIPE) under the Ministry of Education and Tsinghua University, the program combines basketball competitions with activities including campus tours and cultural experiences to deepen exchanges, cultivate sportsmanship, and promote communication, understanding, friendship, and cooperation among younger generations on both sides."I'm so excited," said Lily Brown, a 20-year-old student from Bates College, after her team won. "Everyone had really good hustle, and everyone was attacking the basket really well and shooting with confidence."After training with her Chinese teammates for several days, Brown said that despite the language barrier, they shared much in common, from movies and entertainment to social media."We communicate through basketball," she added.That shared language is at the heart of the program's mixed-team format, according to J.R. Carnegie-Hargreaves, the U.S. delegation's team leader."The shared pursuit of basketball creates a common ground, and from that, mutual trust and friendship take root," he said.The idea of using sports to bring people together has a long history in China-U.S. relations. In 1971, a U.S. table tennis team made a historic trip to China, marking the reopening of channels for friendly people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.This April, Chinese and American young people gathered for events marking the 55th anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy.Today, young people are increasingly seen as vital bridges in bilateral relations. Deputy Director-General of the CCIPE Cao Diefeng said at the opening ceremony that the program was designed to help young people from both countries not only get to know each other on the court but also step into each other's thoughts and daily lives."Through firsthand experiences of the development story, cultural heritage and social landscape of each other's countries, they may come to see each other in a truer, fuller and more vivid light," he added.China launched an initiative in November 2023 to invite 50,000 young Americans to visit the country for exchange and educational programs over five years. According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 50,000 young Americans have since visited China, reaching the target two and a half years ahead of schedule.For many young Americans, the chance to explore China is an experience in itself. Jason Singleton, an 18-year-old student from Harvard University, said that he felt "blessed" to join the exchange program. It was his first trip to China after studying Chinese for about six years."Not everybody in America gets the chance to see the Great Wall," he said, delighted to get immersed in the Chinese culture during the journey.For Cuyler Sparks, a high school student at Choate Rosemary Hall, the chance to learn more about Chinese basketball while exploring the country was one she couldn't "say no" to.On her first trip to China, time spent with her Chinese teammates has been just as memorable, especially trying local foods. Roast duck quickly became her favorite dish."We don't know what some of the things are, so they explain to us how to eat them and what's really good," she said. "Just being together and trying to figure things out, even with the language barrier, has been really fun."For some participants, the exchange was more than just a first encounter; it was a chance to continue a friendship that had already begun.Xi Taicheng, a senior student from Tsinghua University who joined the event two years ago, was glad to meet some familiar faces again this time."Playing alongside the U.S. players was always a refreshing experience," he said. During several days of joint training, they chatted about their studies, training and the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), with the Americans curious about life and basketball in China."I've made more new friends this time and added almost all the players on the U.S. men's team on social media," Xi said. "It's been really fun chatting and spending time together."