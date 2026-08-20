Shanghai launches AI-powered tourist services amid inbound tourism surge

Foreign tourists learn about products at a Huawei store on Nanjing Road in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

East China's Shanghai launched 100 AI-powered tourist service terminals across the city on Wednesday, aiming to enhance the travel experience for the growing number of summer tourists, local authorities said.The terminals are powered by a dedicated AI agent named Hu Xiaoyou, capable of offering services from navigation and real-time translation to attraction recommendations and ticket booking. They can also generate personalized travel itineraries for users.Operators said the terminals' database contains more than 84,000 entries on cultural activities, tourist attractions and sports events in Shanghai, and is directly connected to 14,000 booking and shopping links.The machines support 10 languages -- Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Thai, Russian and Arabic -- and accept payments in more than 120 currencies.Located in major hotels, tourism information centers, event venues, key business districts and scenic spots across the city, the terminals will also be staffed with volunteers to assist visitors with additional needs.The terminals' functions will be upgraded and their footprint expanded over time to form a citywide service network, said Zhong Xiaomin, director of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.As China continues to upgrade its summer tourism offerings, Shanghai has emerged as a prime destination for inbound travelers riding the "China Cool" wave.The city received 5.3 million inbound tourists in the first half of this year, up 27.82 percent year on year, official data showed.