Water festival held in Baoting, China's Hainan

A dancer performs at the opening ceremony of a water festival held in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2026. A water festival is held here on Wednesday, on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, the Chinese version of the Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People attend a water festival held in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2026. A water festival is held here on Wednesday, on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, the Chinese version of the Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People attend a water festival held in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2026. A water festival is held here on Wednesday, on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, the Chinese version of the Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of a water festival held in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2026. A water festival is held here on Wednesday, on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, the Chinese version of the Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)