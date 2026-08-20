PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of clouds after rainfall at Jinshanling section of Great Wall in China's Hebei
By Xinhua Published: Aug 20, 2026 08:50 AM
This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)


This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)



This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)



This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)