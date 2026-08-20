In pics: Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou, China's Fujian

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2026 shows a view of Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Luoyang Bridge, also known as Wan'an Bridge, is a component of the UNESCO World Heritage site "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China." In recent years, Quanzhou has woven cultural heritage into daily life by introducing intangible cultural heritage programs and cultural and creative businesses, attracting more tourists to the area. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2026 shows tourists visiting Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Luoyang Bridge, also known as Wan'an Bridge, is a component of the UNESCO World Heritage site "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China." In recent years, Quanzhou has woven cultural heritage into daily life by introducing intangible cultural heritage programs and cultural and creative businesses, attracting more tourists to the area. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2026 shows a view of Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Luoyang Bridge, also known as Wan'an Bridge, is a component of the UNESCO World Heritage site "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China." In recent years, Quanzhou has woven cultural heritage into daily life by introducing intangible cultural heritage programs and cultural and creative businesses, attracting more tourists to the area. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2026 shows tourists visiting Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Luoyang Bridge, also known as Wan'an Bridge, is a component of the UNESCO World Heritage site "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China." In recent years, Quanzhou has woven cultural heritage into daily life by introducing intangible cultural heritage programs and cultural and creative businesses, attracting more tourists to the area. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)