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Tokyo Metropolitan Government illuminated for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
By Xinhua Published: Aug 20, 2026 10:13 AM
Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)


Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)



Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)



Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)