Tokyo Metropolitan Government illuminated for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is illuminated in colors for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to mark one month before the Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)