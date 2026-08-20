Iraqi leaders meet Iranian parliament speaker on ties, regional tensions

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi (R) shakes hands with visiting Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 19, 2026. (Media Office of the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament/Handout via Xinhua)

Top Iraqi leaders met on Wednesday with visiting Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss bilateral ties and regional tensions, according to official statements.When meeting with Ghalibaf, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi affirmed the depth of historical, geographical, and religious ties between Iraq and Iran, and commended Iran's support for Iraq, especially during its war against the Islamic State (IS) group, according to al-Zaidi's media office.In a separate meeting, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi stressed the importance of activating friendship committees, strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, and expanding bilateral cooperation, a statement by the Iraqi parliament said.Al-Halbousi also called for granting Iraq a special status for oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard its economic interests, noting that Iraq is among the countries most affected by regional turbulence.Meanwhile, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi reaffirmed Iraq's support for efforts to end conflicts and resolve regional crises, stressing the need for constructive dialogue and diplomatic channels to address outstanding issues and promote lasting security, development, and stability, said a statement by the Iraqi Presidency.For his part, Ghalibaf expressed his country's appreciation for the deep historical relations between the two neighboring countries, stressing Iran's keenness on coordination and cooperation with Iraq in various fields.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi (R) meets with visiting Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 19, 2026. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via Xinhua)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi (R) meets with visiting Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 19, 2026. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via Xinhua)