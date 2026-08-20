China leads global electric truck sales, accounting for 88%: ICCT

A worker works besides an automated guided vehicle carrying a heavy truck cab at an industrial park of Sany, China's leading heavy equipment manufacturer, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 12, 2026. Stepping into an intelligent heavy truck industrial park of Sany in Changsha, Hunan Province, one can see a bustling scene on the intelligent production lines.(Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Global sales of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (ZE-MHDV) reached over 520,000 units in 2025, with China accounting for about 88 percent of the sales, according to a report released on Thursday by the research organization International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).Global ZE-MHDV sales reached approximately 63,000 units in 2025, led by China, the US, the EU and India, according to the report.The composition of global ZE-MHDV sales shifted from buses to trucks between 2020 and 2025, driven largely by rapid growth in China's green truck segment.Global Times