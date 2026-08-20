9 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City police headquarters: sources

Palestinians mourn over victims who were killed by an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, on Aug. 19, 2026. At least nine Palestinians, including a woman, were killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a Hamas-run municipal police headquarters in central Gaza City, according to Palestinian sources. Sources and witnesses said the airstrike caused a large explosion and scattered shrapnel around the headquarters, which is surrounded by tents housing displaced people. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
An injured child is seen after being evacuated from the site of an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, on Aug. 19, 2026. At least nine Palestinians, including a woman, were killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a Hamas-run municipal police headquarters in central Gaza City, according to Palestinian sources. Sources and witnesses said the airstrike caused a large explosion and scattered shrapnel around the headquarters, which is surrounded by tents housing displaced people. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
An injured child is seen after being evacuated from the site of an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, on Aug. 19, 2026. At least nine Palestinians, including a woman, were killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a Hamas-run municipal police headquarters in central Gaza City, according to Palestinian sources. Sources and witnesses said the airstrike caused a large explosion and scattered shrapnel around the headquarters, which is surrounded by tents housing displaced people. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
An injured woman is seen after being evacuated from the site of an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, on Aug. 19, 2026. At least nine Palestinians, including a woman, were killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a Hamas-run municipal police headquarters in central Gaza City, according to Palestinian sources. Sources and witnesses said the airstrike caused a large explosion and scattered shrapnel around the headquarters, which is surrounded by tents housing displaced people. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)At least nine Palestinians, including a woman, were killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a Hamas-run municipal police headquarters in central Gaza City, according to Palestinian sources.