33rd Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition kicks off

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2026 shows the venue of the 33rd Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV 2026) in Beijing, capital of China. The ongoing 33rd Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition is held here from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors try a remote gimbal control product during the 33rd Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV 2026) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2026. The ongoing 33rd Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition is held here from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor learns about a zoom lens for film-making during the 33rd Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV 2026) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2026. The ongoing 33rd Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition is held here from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor experiences motion capture technique during the 33rd Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV 2026) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2026. The ongoing 33rd Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition is held here from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)