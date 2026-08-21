View of Longjiang Suiyue park in Zhangzhou, China's Fujian

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows a view of Longjiang Suiyue park in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Longjiang Suiyue park, a cultural and tourism complex, was transformed from an area with dilapidated buildings, widespread garbage, and wasted water. The renovated park officially opened on Dec. 31, 2024, and has attracted over 18 million visitors as of this June. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows a view of Longjiang Suiyue park in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Longjiang Suiyue park, a cultural and tourism complex, was transformed from an area with dilapidated buildings, widespread garbage, and wasted water. The renovated park officially opened on Dec. 31, 2024, and has attracted over 18 million visitors as of this June. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists visit Longjiang Suiyue park in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 19, 2026. Longjiang Suiyue park, a cultural and tourism complex, was transformed from an area with dilapidated buildings, widespread garbage, and wasted water. The renovated park officially opened on Dec. 31, 2024, and has attracted over 18 million visitors as of this June. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows a view of Longjiang Suiyue park in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Longjiang Suiyue park, a cultural and tourism complex, was transformed from an area with dilapidated buildings, widespread garbage, and wasted water. The renovated park officially opened on Dec. 31, 2024, and has attracted over 18 million visitors as of this June. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)