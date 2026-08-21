PHOTO / WORLD
Hungarian national day celebrated in Budapest
By Xinhua Published: Aug 21, 2026 12:29 PM
An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)


An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)



An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)



An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)