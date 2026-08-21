Hungarian national day celebrated in Budapest

An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

An evening show featuring fireworks, choreographed drone displays and light projections is held to celebrate the Hungarian national day in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)