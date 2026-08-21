View of iSimangaliso Wetland Park in South Africa

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2026 shows a view of iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. Located in northern KwaZulu-Natal Province, the park features a rich diversity of ecosystems, including lakes, wetlands, beaches and coastal forests. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1999. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2026 shows a view of Lake St. Lucia at iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. Located in northern KwaZulu-Natal Province, the park features a rich diversity of ecosystems, including lakes, wetlands, beaches and coastal forests. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1999. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2026 shows a view of Lake St. Lucia at iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. Located in northern KwaZulu-Natal Province, the park features a rich diversity of ecosystems, including lakes, wetlands, beaches and coastal forests. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1999. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

African elephants are pictured at iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa, Aug. 20, 2026. Located in northern KwaZulu-Natal Province, the park features a rich diversity of ecosystems, including lakes, wetlands, beaches and coastal forests. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1999. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)