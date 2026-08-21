State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company works through the night to drain floodwaters and carry out emergency repairs in the face of Typhoon Dolphin

Recently, under the impact of Typhoon Dolphin, parts of Kunshan, Wujiang, and Xiangcheng districts experienced accumulated rainfall exceeding 300 millimeters, leading to widespread flooding on some roads and residential areas. The Bailu New Village residential area in Kunshan was particularly severely flooded, with the deepest water exceeding 1 meter. Starting at 2 pm on August 10, State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company proactively implemented a power outage for the affected area as a safety precaution. Following the principle of "water recedes, people enter, power restored," they formulated a repair plan of "draining floodwaters first, then immediately restoring power after the water recedes." They immediately mobilized 16 water pumps, one high-powered "Longxishui" water pump truck, and one drainage unit, working with firefighters, community members, and other resources for emergency drainage. More than 100 repair personnel were stationed on-site in advance, and repair materials were deployed simultaneously.



"The faster the water drains, the sooner the power can be restored to the community," explained Hong Yunze, a staff member of the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, to Cai Li, the on-site supervisor from the Kunshan High-tech Zone Management Committee, who was directing the operation. At that moment, the floodwaters in Bailu New Village reached above the rescue workers' knees, with water pouring into their waterproof trousers.



Fan Jiarui, another staff member of the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, stood in the floodwaters directing the laying of drainage hoses, repeatedly reminding everyone: "Make sure the pipe connections are secure, watch out for underwater debris!" Sixteen water pumps roared in unison, and murky water rushed out through the large pipes.



At 4:30 am on the August 11, the site was ready to safely restore power. Fan Jiarui and his colleagues, carrying tool bags, waded through the slippery mud into the community, inspecting each damaged transformer and replacing damaged components. The repair crew worked in pairs, checking branch boxes in each building and household, accurately marking aging and damp faulty switches. Repair crews carefully cleaned the water and rust residue from the switch boxes, removed loose and malfunctioning old switch parts, installed new switches, tightened all wiring terminals, and properly insulated the wiring interfaces to prevent secondary rainwater infiltration.



Around 7 am, all 80-plus faulty branch box switches in Bailu New Village residential area were replaced. As the power-on command was issued, lights in the residential buildings gradually turned on, and the community awoke again in the morning light after the rain.





