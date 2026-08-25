PHOTO / WORLD
64th Int'l Fair of Agriculture and Food held in Gornja Radgona, Slovenia
By Xinhua Published: Aug 25, 2026 01:04 PM
A visitor observes agricultural machinery on display during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A visitor observes agricultural machinery on display during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)


Goats of different breeds are exhibited during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Goats of different breeds are exhibited during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)



People observe agricultural machinery on display during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People observe agricultural machinery on display during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)



People observe agricultural machinery on display during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People observe agricultural machinery on display during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)