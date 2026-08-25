64th Int'l Fair of Agriculture and Food held in Gornja Radgona, Slovenia

A visitor observes agricultural machinery on display during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Goats of different breeds are exhibited during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People observe agricultural machinery on display during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People observe agricultural machinery on display during the 64th International Fair of Agriculture and Food (AGRA) in Gornja Radgona, northeast Slovenia, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)