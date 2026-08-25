China, Kuwait hold tea culture exchange event

People participate in the Chinese & Kuwaiti Tea Art and Treats Tasting event at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Aug. 23, 2026. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

More than 150 people gathered Sunday evening at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait for the Chinese & Kuwaiti Tea Art and Treats Tasting event, where they savored teas and sweets and learned about tea-making traditions in both countries.Jointly organized by the China Cultural Center in Kuwait and Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), the event was part of Kuwait's 18th Summer Cultural Festival. It aimed to introduce Chinese and Kuwaiti tea traditions and promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.Attendees sampled Chinese green, black, white and oolong teas, accompanied by Chinese sweets. A separate tasting area featured Kuwaiti and Arab beverages, including karak tea, loomi tea and Moroccan mint tea, along with local and Arab sweets.In his speech, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Yang Xin noted that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and cultural exchanges constitute "a bridge connecting the hearts of the two peoples."Speaking to Xinhua at the end of the event, Yang said the occasion represented "a window into China's time-honored culture and a means of promoting cultural exchanges and friendship between China, Kuwait and the Arab world."NCCAL Secretary-General Mohammad Al-Jassar noted that presenting Kuwaiti and Arab tea traditions alongside Chinese tea reflects the links between cultures and shared daily customs.The Chinese tea ceremony opens a window into an authentic aspect of Chinese culture and showcases rituals and values passed down through generations, Al-Jassar said.Liu Jinhong, director of the China Cultural Center in Kuwait, said the center was pleased to see "tea as a bridge to introduce the rich tea cultures of China and Kuwait," noting that the tradition of welcoming guests by serving tea represents a shared value between the two cultures.Kuwaiti tea cultural expert Sarah Maher AlMajed, a certified tea sommelier and tea master, gave a presentation on Arab tea culture, beginning with an overview of the trade and cultural routes through which tea spread from China to the Arab world.Nasser Alsaqer, a Kuwaiti enthusiast of Chinese tea culture, shared his experience of studying tea-making in China. He explained the process of Chinese tea production, from picking fresh leaves through processing and manufacturing.The event also featured a tourism booth showcasing routes and resources related to tea culture in China. It was part of the Tea for Harmony program organized by the China Cultural Center in Kuwait throughout 2026.

People participate in the Chinese & Kuwaiti Tea Art and Treats Tasting event at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Aug. 23, 2026. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People participate in the Chinese & Kuwaiti Tea Art and Treats Tasting event at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Aug. 23, 2026. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)