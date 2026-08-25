Suzhou's Distributed Photovoltaic Capacity Surpasses 8 Million Kilowatts

On August 21, it was learned from the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company that Suzhou's cumulative installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic (PV) power generation has exceeded 8 million kilowatts, reaching 8.4585 million kilowatts, ranking first in Jiangsu Province.



Suzhou has a dense industrial base, with abundant rooftop resources in industrial parks and factory areas, while businesses have a strong desire for green transformation. Enterprises are the main drivers of distributed PV. Many local Suzhou enterprises are leveraging idle rooftop resources in their factory areas to deploy PV projects, practice green production, and achieving both cost reductions and efficiency gains while advancing low-carbon development.



While the scale of distributed PV installations continues to expand, the massive demand for grid connection from these projects places higher demands on the grid's carrying capacity, the quality and efficiency of grid connection services, and the level of new energy integration capacity. This year, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power launched the "Electric Warm Current" 2026 Ten Actions to Benefit the People, listing "better service for new energy grid connection" as a key task to fully guarantee the efficient and compliant grid connection of various new energy projects. Suzhou Power Supply Company adheres to a holistic approach, prioritizing both safe grid operation and high-quality development of new energy, comprehensively strengthening grid infrastructure construction and optimizing photovoltaic grid connection services.



On the grid side, Suzhou Power Supply Company routinely conducts assessments of distributed photovoltaic grid connection capacity and dynamic analyses of available capacity. Based on regional photovoltaic project layout and grid connection needs, it continuously optimizes the distribution network structure, comprehensively enhancing the grid's capacity to accommodate, transmit and integrate distributed photovoltaic power.



On the service side, Suzhou Power Supply Company streamlines and optimizes photovoltaic grid connection approval processes, refines each service, and routinely conducts policy briefings and business skills training for frontline personnel. It strengthens collaboration with government departments such as the Development and Reform Commission and administrative approval departments, breaking down barriers in key areas such as project registration, grid connection, and information verification, and building a government-enterprise collaborative and efficient service mechanism.



"We will actively conduct research on new policies such as direct green electricity connection and direct green electricity supply, and provide policy guidance and technical support for grid connection of village-wide and industrial park-wide PV projects to better serve Suzhou's green and low-carbon development," said Zhou Lei, Deputy Director of the Marketing Department of State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company.





