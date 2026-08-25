GT on the spot: A 27-year bond across the Pacific woven in gifts and green hope

Editor’s Note:Chinese desert fighter Yin Yuzhen and American teacher Ronald Sakolsky swapped handpicked gifts outside her home in the Uxin Banner of Ordos, North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. The exchange was the tender climax of their 27‑year bond – a bond forged through mutual ecological devotion across the ocean.Yin presented Sakolsky with a hand-embroidered cross-stitch piece she spent more than two months crafting ahead of his visit. Stitched on the artwork are Chinese characters reading “One Earth, One Dream,” alongside an affectionate inscription dedicated to Sakolsky. Yin explained the symbolism to the Global Times: though separated by borders, people across the globe inhabit the same planet and share an identical aspiration — to heal barren lands and build a greener Earth.In return, Sakolsky gifted Yin branded hats and scarves from sports teams in his hometown Pittsburgh. He said the warm accessories were chosen specifically for Inner Mongolia’s frigid desert winters, hoping to keep the longtime desert guardian warm through harsh seasons.The touching exchange traces back to a spontaneous act of kindness in 1999. As a participant in the China- US teacher exchange program teaching in Luoyang, Central China‘s Henan Province, Sakolsky was deeply moved by Yin’s relentless fight against desertification and raised $5,000 to fund her sapling plantation. 27 years later, a nationwide search reunited the two long-separated friends today.During this long-awaited revisit, Sakolsky stayed at Yin’s home and witnessed firsthand how the fragile saplings he helped fund have grown into a sprawling, thriving forest, turning once barren desert into vibrant green land.

Yin Yuzhen (left) and Ronald Sakolsky pose for a photo with the cross-stitch embroidery gift presented by Yin, on August 25, 2026. Photo: Lin Xiaoyi/GT